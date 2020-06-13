Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 202.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

