Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Trading Down 5.2%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.60 and last traded at $133.13, approximately 925,349 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,126,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.38.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

