Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 424.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Acuity Brands worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,471 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 518.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,223.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

