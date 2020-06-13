AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of AAR worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

