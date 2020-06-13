61,100 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semtech by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 185,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 14.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,023,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after buying an additional 126,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,641,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $270,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,864. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

SMTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

