599,652 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 599,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

LBRDK stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 188.94 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

