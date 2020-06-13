458,600 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 458,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Insiders acquired 71,850 shares of company stock valued at $999,533 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.88. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

