271,800 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 271,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,021,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.49% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

