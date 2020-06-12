Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 10,000 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $1,040,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,062,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $310,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $309,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,351 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $521,406.43.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Sinha sold 3,255 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $229,900.65.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $830,856.13.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

