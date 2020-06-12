Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 198.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

ZION stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

