Zealium Achieves Market Cap of $20,513.62 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a market cap of $20,513.62 and $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001824 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,495,870 coins and its circulating supply is 13,495,870 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

