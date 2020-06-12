Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.45). VF reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 313.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of VF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 34,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

