Zacks: Analysts Expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.84. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,948 shares of company stock worth $1,111,715 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Macerich by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 318.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Macerich by 571.2% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 396,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 337,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 132.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

MAC traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,129. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.