Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

Shares of MD traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 1,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,524. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

