Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 3,033 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 845.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

ALK stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

