Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Signature Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.