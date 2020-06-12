Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $944,000 Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $61.17 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

