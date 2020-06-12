Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $155,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 1,423,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $24,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.34 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

