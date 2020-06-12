Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Chairman Stephen P. Holmes Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.