Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Director Stephen P. Holmes Sells 55,734 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WYND opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.96. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.