Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 256.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $79,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $81.37. 165,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,331. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.74.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,919 shares of company stock worth $8,260,772. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

