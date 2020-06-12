Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.35. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,032,228 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Barclays cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 792.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

