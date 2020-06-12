Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $1,765,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $3,166,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.