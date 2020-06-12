Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.95 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NYSE HAL opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

