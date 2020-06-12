Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after buying an additional 272,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,749,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

NYSE HIG opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.