Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $85,595,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

