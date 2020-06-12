WebDollar (WEBD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $250,386.00 and $3.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 373.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.79 or 0.02838289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000879 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010363 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 13,497,595,128 coins and its circulating supply is 9,549,646,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

