Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 25.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,527,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 496,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,689,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

