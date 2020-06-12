VoteCoin Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $27,203.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00548952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00091717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00082178 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 95,450,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

