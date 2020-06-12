VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,877 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VMware worth $47,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in VMware by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VMware by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,094,725 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $132,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,954 shares of company stock worth $23,230,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

