VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.28. VIVUS shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 6,034 shares changing hands.

VVUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on VIVUS from $10.00 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get VIVUS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that VIVUS, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.