Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRRM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

VRRM traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 238,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

