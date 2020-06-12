Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Up 12.2% in May

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 14th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,368,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $28.98 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

