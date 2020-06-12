Universa Tops One Day Volume of $8,645.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Universa has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $8,645.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universa has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Livecoin and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01941887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00175786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00117018 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

