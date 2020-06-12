United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,873 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $101,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

