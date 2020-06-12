Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stake Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93,982 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Uniqure worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Uniqure by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniqure alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $61.85 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.