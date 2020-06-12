Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,221 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.40% of Umpqua worth $81,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,752,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $16,391,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 63,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,315. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.