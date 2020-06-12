U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

