Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CFO Gary G. Smalley Purchases 15,940 Shares

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CFO Gary G. Smalley acquired 15,940 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $199,409.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,814.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $624.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 115,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 319,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
