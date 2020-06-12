Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CFO Gary G. Smalley Purchases 15,940 Shares

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CFO Gary G. Smalley acquired 15,940 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $199,409.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,814.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $624.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 115,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 319,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

