Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,008,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,614,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,019,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 899,738 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,809,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 289,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.