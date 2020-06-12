Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,008,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,614,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
