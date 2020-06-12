Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Given $41.67 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $41.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 91 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

TPB stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 86,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,526. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $483.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 136,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,937,460.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,220,671.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 139,045 shares of company stock worth $3,052,872. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

