Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $6.13. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 3,541,954 shares trading hands.
TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $255.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.
In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.