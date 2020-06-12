Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $6.13. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 3,541,954 shares trading hands.

TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

