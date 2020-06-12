Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP cut its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,385 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,764,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,370 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 182,467 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,826 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $900.15 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

