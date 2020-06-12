Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 26,660 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.