Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,390 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Five Below by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $13,067,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $106.40 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.