Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 19.2%

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) fell 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.31, 1,875,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 30,321,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Argus cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 72.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

