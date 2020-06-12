TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 20,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TDG opened at $449.98 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.77.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

