TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 20,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE TDG opened at $449.98 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.97.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.77.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
