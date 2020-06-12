TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.37. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 29,101 shares traded.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

