Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) CEO Richard M. Olson Sells 6,057 Shares of Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $81,847,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $58,759,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $33,106,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $4,722,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.