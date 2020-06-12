Titan Coin Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003692 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000492 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 908,081,914 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

